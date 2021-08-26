Martha J. Rock

TINLEY PARK, IL — Martha was born on February 22, 1928 to Helen Butler and. Claire Artman at home in Steubenville, OH. She was a telephone operator when she met her husband, George and married on August 26, 1950.

Martha was a loving mother to Pam (Tom Schott), George (Judy Gulliver) and Sally. She started motherhood in Steubenville while her husband worked in the soil testing industry. They made their way to Chicago in the early 50's and bought their first home in Dolton in 1955. Martha and the family were active in the community with the neighbors and Boy Scout Troop 374 where they met life long friends. Martha's kitchen was always open to children and friends to visit and have coffee. She loved cooking and entertaining friends and family.

After George's death in 2011, she settled in Calumet City with Sally who doted on her until her passing.

She is survived by her sister Ruth Poole (Walter), brother Bud Artman (Margaret); proceeded in death by sister Dorothy (Harry).She loved her grandchildren: Becky Manzella (Thomas), Simon and the late William. Her great grandchildren: Tommy, Maria, and Jack were pure delight to her. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Paul (Geri); and beloved sister-in-law Anne Sugar (Joe); and many loving nieces and nephews sprinkled throughout Ohio and Texas.