Dec. 15, 1926 - Aug. 29, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Martha "Jane" Krohn (nee Way) age 94 of Portage passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. Jane was born on December 15, 1926 in Rossville, Illinois to the late Theola Way. On February 16, 1946, Jane married the love of her life, the late Kenneth K. Krohn. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Portage. Jane loved spending time with family, quilting and reading. She was always very caring and helped people in need. She will be remembered as a compassionate and loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jane is survived by her son, Kenneth (Karen) Krohn II; two daughters, Karen (Al) Henkel and Donna (David) McCall; seven grandchildren, Sara (Bill), Brian (Mary), Danielle (Nick), Kenneth (Joan) III, Matthew (Stephanie), Kelly, and Craig (Sarah); 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Martha Krohn; many other loving family members and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth K. Krohn and her son, Larry Krohn.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church and Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Funeral service for Jane will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. also at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with additional visitation on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, have completed arrangements. (219) 762-3013 or online condolences maybe shared at www.reesfuenralhomes.com.