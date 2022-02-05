MERRILLVILLE, IN - Martha Jane Madera, 80, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.Martha is a long-time resident of the region, graduating from Lew Wallace High School and working for a bit at US Steel as a clerk. She enjoyed working for nearly 27 years as a cashier at a number of local grocery stores.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband Denny; her beloved children: Kathy Jo (fiancee Mel Leon) and Denny (Rebecca) Madera Jr.; siblings: Loretta Graves, Roberta (Burke) Higgins, Joella (Tony) Muffoletto, and Louis (Susan) Bower; and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In accordance with Martha's wishes, a private service and burial were held. To leave online condolences, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com.