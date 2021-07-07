Martha Jean "Marty" Birky

Oct. 10, 1941 — July 5, 2021

KOUTS — Martha Jean "Marty" Birky, 79, of Kouts passes away peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021. She was born October 10, 1941 in Livingston, MT to Howard and Mildred (Grant) Painter. Marty began her nursing career at Porter Memorial Hospital and concluded with nearly 30 years as the beloved office nurse for Dr. Lonnie Ailes.

On August 15, 1964 in Bozeman, MT she married Wesley Birky who preceded her in death in 2008. Survivors include their children: Kim (Jeff) Maier and Chris (Deanna) Birky all, of Kouts; brother, William Painter; and grandchildren: Hannah, Abby, Marissa, Anna, Sophia, Isabella and Grant.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 9 – 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, Kouts with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Kevin Birky officiating and burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.