Martha Kowalkowski

Martha Kowalkowski

ORLAND PARK, IL - Martha Kowalkowski, age: "I was born in "33" - you do the math", late of Orland Park, IL.

Preceded in death by her parents: Adam and Stella Kowalkowski; brothers: John, Leo, Marion, Henry, Casey and Adam, Jr; sisters: Henrietta Krasinski, Helen Janicki, Esther Olesek and Stella Daszkowski. Loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews. Martha worked 35 years at Solo Cup Company and retired in 1997. After retirement and prior to moving to Orland Park, Martha enjoyed volunteering at St. Florian's Food Bank. Martha was a gentle soul who never complained. She enjoyed her family and was always willing to give a helping hand. She will be truly missed.

Visitation Wednesday, March 23, 2022, DIRECTLY at Christ Our Light Catholic Church (Formerly St. Florian Church) 13145 South Houston Ave. Chicago, IL 60633 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL CHICAGO, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.

