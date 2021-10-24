 Skip to main content
Martha L. Embry

LEROY, IN - Martha L. Embry (nee Frazier), age 83, of Leroy, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Martha worked as the office manager at Art Hill Ford in the 1960s. She then became a full time mom and grandma. She was known as Aunt Marty to everyone. Martha played Santa Claus for many households in Leroy for over ten years. She continued for close friends and family until she was 80. Martha will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 25, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Sheehy officiating. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

Visit Martha's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

