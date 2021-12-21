Martha L. Johnson, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born March 18, 1947 in Walnut Ridge, AR to Joseph and Lurene (Holder) Smith. Martha made her career as a department manager and customer service representative at Walmart in Valparaiso for over 20 years, retiring in 2011. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the alter guild and bereavement committee. Martha enjoyed traveling with her husband, solving newspaper puzzles, and making pottery. More than anything, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Many referred to Martha as an angel, which she embodied with her kindness, love, and generosity.