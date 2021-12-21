Mar. 18, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN -
Martha L. Johnson, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born March 18, 1947 in Walnut Ridge, AR to Joseph and Lurene (Holder) Smith. Martha made her career as a department manager and customer service representative at Walmart in Valparaiso for over 20 years, retiring in 2011. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the alter guild and bereavement committee. Martha enjoyed traveling with her husband, solving newspaper puzzles, and making pottery. More than anything, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Many referred to Martha as an angel, which she embodied with her kindness, love, and generosity.
On July 1, 1967 Martha married Delbert "Del" Johnson, who survives, along with their daughters: Tammie (Steven) Jackson of Indianapolis, Tricia Hayman of Valparaiso, Nikki Rippe of Kouts; grandchildren: Caitlin (Scott) Pflughaupt, Connor Doherty, Bryce Hayman, Brayden Hayman, Jordyn Rippe, Zack Rippe, Lexi Rippe; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Ashlynn, Lydia; brothers: Ray, Lewis, and Gary Smith; and sister, Margaret Olson. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Colton Boeskool; brothers: Joseph, Gene, Morgan; and sister, Norma.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.