Martha L. Sonnenberg
Oct. 3, 1957 - Aug. 25, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Martha L. Sonnenberg, 63, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born October 3, 1957 in Valparaiso to Willie and Evelyn (Wells) Bean; and graduated from Lowell High School in 1976. Martha made her career for the past 15 years as an Associate with Kohl's Department Store in Portage. A lover of all wildlife, she enjoyed photographing the menagerie of creatures that showed up in her backyard. Martha enjoyed serving as a cheerleading coach, immersing herself in all things Disney and relaxing to country music.
On October 15, 1977 in LeRoy, IN she married Raymond Sonnenberg who survives along with their children: Mellissa Chavez of Greenfield, IN, Randall (Kim) Sonnenberg of Valparaiso & Melanie (Mike) Cohen of Michigan City; her mother, Evelyn Bean of Thayer, IN; siblings: Pam (Jeff) Forsberg, John Bean and Bill Bean; grandchildren: Mallarie, Maliyah, Joseph, Marley, Mason, Marlene and Max. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Bean, and her beloved canine, "Simba".
Following cremation a graveside service will be held Monday, August 30th, 1:00 p.m. at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. A celebration of life will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery Chapel.