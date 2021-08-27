VALPARAISO, IN - Martha L. Sonnenberg, 63, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born October 3, 1957 in Valparaiso to Willie and Evelyn (Wells) Bean; and graduated from Lowell High School in 1976. Martha made her career for the past 15 years as an Associate with Kohl's Department Store in Portage. A lover of all wildlife, she enjoyed photographing the menagerie of creatures that showed up in her backyard. Martha enjoyed serving as a cheerleading coach, immersing herself in all things Disney and relaxing to country music.