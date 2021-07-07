Martha Lee Thomas

Dec. 1, 1935 — July 2, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Martha Lee Thomas, age 85, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Martha is survived by her children: Deborah (Ray Falatic) Westbury, Delores Dilliner, James E. Thomas, LuAnne B. Thomas and William J. (Tiffany) Thomas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with an I.U.F.A.A. Service beginning at 6:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

For complete obituary visit Martha's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.