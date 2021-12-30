 Skip to main content
Martha Lynne Peterson

Aug. 21, 1968 - Dec. 8, 2021

Martha Lynne Peterson, born to James C. Walker DVM (deceased) and Carolyn (Rundell) Cassidy, on August 21, 1968. She is preceded in death by her sister, Melanie and grandparents.

Martha was a manager for many years at John's Carstar of Schererville. She attended Faith Church in Dyer, IN and was active member of the Celebrate Recovery group. She lost her six and a half year battle with cancer on December 8, 2021.

Martha is survived by her husband, Scott Peterson; children: Michael (Eunice), Malachi; step-children: Scotty, John and Rachel; grandchildren: Brock, Aoife and Joshua; sisters: Jamie (John) Harrison and Nicole (Steve) Powell and many nieces; nephews; aunts and uncles.

A celebration service will be held at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home on January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, Martha asked that we support an educational scholarship for her son, Malachi. Martha Peterson Children's Education Fund memorial can be sent to Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, KS 66901.

