Feb. 29, 1924 - Feb. 13, 2021
MUNSTER, IN - Martha M. Fetzko, 96 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born February 29, 1924 in Whiting, IN to Alexander and Mary (nee Babos) Cervenak. Martha was a graduate of Hanna High School '42 and Grant Hospital '46. As a Registered Nurse, she made a career in Industrial Nursing retiring from ARCO in Harvey, IL. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster and ARCO Illiana Retirees Club. Martha was a dedicated volunteer with the AmoCARES Service Organization and was awarded the 1997 Volunteer of the Year by the former Humane Society Calumet Area. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.
In May of 1949, Martha married John Fetzko, who preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Marian (Roger) Seevers of Elkhart; son, Thomas Fetzko of Cedar Lake; grandchildren: Ellen (Troy Zavagno), Carol (Zac Grimes), Tommy (Natalie) Fetzko, Julie (Danny Moser) and Andrew (Tuani) Fetzko; great grandchildren: Evan, Melina, Jack and Henry; brother-in-law, Al Fetzko; and many loving nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Olga Boysen, Helen Koslovsky and John Cervenak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Martha in private. Interment will be private with the Rite of Committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.campagnaacademy.org or www.sharefoundation.org. www.kishfuneralhome.net