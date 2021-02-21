MUNSTER, IN - Martha M. Fetzko, 96 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born February 29, 1924 in Whiting, IN to Alexander and Mary (nee Babos) Cervenak. Martha was a graduate of Hanna High School '42 and Grant Hospital '46. As a Registered Nurse, she made a career in Industrial Nursing retiring from ARCO in Harvey, IL. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster and ARCO Illiana Retirees Club. Martha was a dedicated volunteer with the AmoCARES Service Organization and was awarded the 1997 Volunteer of the Year by the former Humane Society Calumet Area. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt.