CROWN POINT, IN — Martha "Marti" Eriks, 95, of Crown Point, IN, was welcomed into the arms of God on January 5, 2021. She is survived by her six sons and their wives, Tim (Sue), Ken (Barb), Lon (Libby), Ray (Linda), Mark (Lisa) and Bob (Gwen). She was deeply loved by her 33 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Irene (Clarence); and a brother, Jack (Pat); as well as three sisters-in law, Bonnie (John), Phyllis (Ray) and Joan (Harold) Van Prooyen. Preceding her in death was her first husband of 57 years, John Eriks, and her second husband, Al Minix. Martha was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Leigh DeWolf (Mark) Eriks; and her granddaughter, Laura (Rich) Grooters.

Martha was born to John and Jennie Van Prooyen on June 14, 1925. She became a wonderful cook and baker growing up and helping on her family farm. She married John Nicholas Eriks on July 16, 1943, and moved to Texas where John was serving in the Air Force. They returned to Northwest Indiana where they raised their family of six boys and spent the remainder of their years. Martha had many interests beyond the business of caring for six boys. She taught girls' Sunday School classes at Ross Church, entered bread and pie baking contests, helped run the church kitchen for dinners and funerals, did chalk drawing for area functions, was an accomplished oil painter and draftsperson, a skillful seamstress and an avid gardener. She was proud to complete her GED with honors. She greatly cherished time spent with family and time spent at church serving others. Above all else, Martha's love of her Lord and Savior shaped her life, was her abiding passion and formed the foundation for her life of prayer. The family celebrates with her that her heart's desire to "see Jesus" is now her eternal reality.