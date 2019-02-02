GRIFFITH, IN - Martha Marvel, 77, of Griffith, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Benny, of 45 years; three children, Donald (Kally) Fisher, Rodney (Vesna) Fisher, and Ruthie (John) Estrada; three stepchildren, Theresa (Robert) Bawsel, Tracy (Chris) Roberts, and Brett Marvel, and ten grandchildren, Samantha, Kalla, Cameron, Matthew, Ryan, Nathan, Natalie, Heather, Anthony, and Noah. Martha was preceded in death by her dear parents, Peter and Martha Lake.
Friends are invited to visit with the family for a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, February 3, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Father Theodore Mens, officiating.
Martha was a member of the American Legion, Post 66 in Griffith. She very much enjoyed gambling at the casinos and being with her family Bunco club.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Martha's honor to The American Heart Association.
