VALPARAISO, IN - Martha Otterbacher Sass, age 87, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born the youngest of three girls in Gary, Indiana to the late George and Hilda (nee Stimson) Garner on March 11, 1933 in Gary, Indiana. Graduated from Emerson High School and Franklin College with a degree in elementary education and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Martha married the love of her life, Charles W. Sass on January 2, 1987. She was a elementary educator in Gary for 36 years ending her career at Franklin Elementary School in 1997. She was an active church member and choir member. Her love of theatre started at a young age and continued into her 80's as an actor, singer, director and costumer in too many productions to mention throughout Northwest Indiana.