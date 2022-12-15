HAMMOND - Martha P. Garcia, age 81, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Oscar; her children: Norma (Aaron) Delgado, Elsa (George) Ramos, Laura (Robert) Vela; grandchildren: Nicholas, Nathan, Alina, Ania, and Ceneca; great granddaughters: Molly and Amelia; two brothers and one sister; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Manuel and Francisca; five brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Ave. Griffith. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at White Funeral Home.

Martha was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond, where she was a very active member in their Our Lady of Guadalupe Committee. She loved gardening (especially tending to her rose garden). She was an avid Cubs fan. Martha's true passion was cooking for her family and friends, and never letting you leave hungry.

