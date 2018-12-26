Martha P. Martin, age 97, passed away peacefully Friday, December 21, 2018. She was born January 03, 1921 in Des Moines, IA to Stanley and Anna (Budrevich) Williamson. Martha was the third of eleven children of whom two survive, Theresa Hamilton and Raymond Williamson. Raised in Des Moines, Martha lived most of her life in Hammond, IN. She was married 53 yrs. to Harold (Bud) Martin and was a loving mother to three daughters. Martha is survived by two daughters: Joyce (Doug) Paris and Roxanne (Jim) Shimek, eight grandchildren: Pamela Paris, Annette Huber, Robert Kisfalusi, Jennell Paris, Tony Kisfalusi, Luke Shimek, Ruth Wells, and Elizabeth Shimek, thirteen great-grandchildren, eleven great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law and friend Myrtle Nabors, many nieces and nephews, and a host of others who also loved her and called her Grandma. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, her husband, her daughter Arizona Timmons, and her granddaughter Monica Paris. Martha loved all sports. She was on the Iowa State Softball Championship team in 1938 and loved her Chicago Cubs! She was renowned for her independent, feisty spirit and her homemade fudge. Martha was a strong, faithful believer her entire life and looked forward to going to her eternal home.
Visitation will be Friday, December 28, 2018 from 4:00-8:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IN. Funeral services will be at Kuiper's on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.