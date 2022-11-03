 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha Phillips

  • 0
Martha Phillips

Mar. 12, 1927 - Oct. 2, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Martha Phillips, age 95, East Chicago, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She is survived by her children Anthony (Sandra), Everett, Michael (Josephine), Tyrone, Tina Phillips, and Jackie (Willie) Veal. Preceded in death by daughter Sharon Denise Phillips, parents Pearl and Wyade Truttling.

Funeral services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902-06 Alexander, East Chicago, with Pastor Justin Kidd officiating. Visitation 10 a.m., funeral 11 a.m.

