HIGHLAND, IN - Martha R. Gallagher (nee Nowak) age 80, of Highland, IN formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons, Albert (Patricia) of Munster, William of Terre Haute, IN, John (Melissa) of Fishers, IN; grandchildren, Erin, Nicholas, Maggie, William Jr. and James; sister, Mary Ann (late Robert) Mason and Joann (Brian) Vahey. Martha is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Gallagher; granddaughter, Katelyn; parents, August and Martha Nowak.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. Prayer service at 4:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 with Rev. Michael J. Yadron officiating. Martha will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services will conclude at the Church and Martha will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM (EST).
Martha was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She retired from the Post Office after 25 years of service. She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com