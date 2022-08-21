Martha Rocknich Lash

Martha Roknich Lash

GROSSE ILE, MI - Martha Roknich Lash age 79, of Grosse Ile Michigan, formerly of Northwest Indiana passed away August 16, 2022 at her home.

Martha was a member of St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, its Kolo Sestara, Choir and worked at the St Sava Church for many years.

Graduate of Lew Wallace High School and went to IU Bloomington for several years.

Preceded in death by her parents Matjia and Mildred Roknich, sister Sandra Furto and her brother Robert Millich.

Survived by her three loving children: Mark Lash, Dr. Darcy Lash (Cody Muller), Jamie (Jaclyn) Lash; Grandchildren, Nikola Lash, Joseph Lash, Chloe Lash, Allyson Lash and Aidan Ilg Sister in Law DoriLakich, niece Dawn Dikun (Ray) and Jana Maric(Mirko), Kumovi Linda Trkulja and Deena Galich.

Martha loved traveling, theater and sports and would be glued to the TV every year during the NCAA March Madness tournament. She grew up in Gary Indiana and was a very proud first generation Serbian American. In her youth she attended Serbian camp every year. Later, as a young adult she coached the women's serbian basketball team for several years.

However, she will be remembered for her love of her family and her church. She was known by everyone for her strong work ethic and managed Old Mill Pizzeria for many years before finding her way back to St Sava. At St. Sava, she was in charge of catering, bookkeeping, Serb Fest and many events planned through the church.

Overall, her family was the most important thing to her. If they needed her she would drop everything and go wherever she was needed. When her children were young, Marcie was known for coaching her children's sports teams and attending various sporting events they were involved in. She was also involved in school activities and later continued this level of involvement with her grandchildren. She did everything she could to attend family functions all over the world. Any event her family was involved in she was sure to show up regardless of how far she had to travel.

She was well known for her tight hugs, and her sincere, genuine love of life and laughter. She held tight to her Serbian traditions but marched to the beat of her own drum and lived for the moment. She will be forever dearly missed by her family and many other close friends and relatives.

Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services and visitation will be Tuesday 10:00-11:00 a.m. (visitation) with services at 1:00 a.m. directly at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville with V Rev Marko Matic officiating. Interment Holy Cross (St Sava) Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or David at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840.