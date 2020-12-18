Martha Rosas Carrillo

She is survived by her beloved husband, Andrew Sr., of 60 years of marriage; three sons, Andrew Jr., Francisco (Linda) and Arturo (Pam) and only daughter, Andrea Guadalupe (Gino) Egipciaco; brother, Jose II (Irene) Rosas; five grandsons: Benjamin James (Anna) Allison, David Michael and Dorian David Rorex, Alexander Jacob (Jessica) Allison and Frankie "Little Man" Carrillo; one great-granddaughter, Aislin Grace Allison; soon to be great-grandson, Kylo Haven Rorex; sister-in-laws, Mary (Ruben) Ramos and Margarita Carrillo; brother-in-law, Benito (Betty) Carrillo; many nieces and nephews, along with innumerable students she loved and taught throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Guadalupe Rosas.

Martha retired from Lake Ridge Adult Education after 36 years of teaching English as a second language (ESL), Adult Basic Education and GED. She educated students from various countries throughout the world over the course of her career. Martha and Andy were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church and active in Bible study. Martha loved spending time with her family, whom she adored. She was an avid reader and crossword solver. She was a devoted, affectionate, attentive and warm-hearted woman to her family and everyone she knew. We will miss her hugs, blessings and the way she would lovingly end each call with "En el nombre del Padre, Hijo, y Espiritu Santo Amen. Un beso."