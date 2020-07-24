× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION, IN - Martha Rose "Marti" Myers, 73 of Lake Station, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born March 3, 1947 in Hammond, the daughter of and preceded in death by William and Jennie Fields. Marti was an embroidery machine operator.

On April 11, 1970 she married James E. Myers, Sr. who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ketura Thompson of Kentucky, Jennifer Rearick (Nikolaus Nederman) of South Carolina, Katherine (Bill, William, Michael and Jessica) Ellis of Hobart, James Myers, Jr. (Anthony Webster, Madison and Aiden) of LaPorte and Fred Myers of Lake Station (James Daniel, Hunter and Johnny) two sisters, Pat Wyrick of Black Oak, IN and Daphne Franklin of Alabama. Marti loved her 10 grandchildren and one great grandson Cameron Ellis. She was an avid bowler for 25 years and LOVED her bingo.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 3:00-5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 PM, Rev. Mac McElhaney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Porter County Cancer Society or the Indiana University Brain Aneurysm Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, MASKS will be required for all services. www.bartholomewnewhard.com