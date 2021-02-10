Martha Susan 'Susie' Nicolosi

August 19, 1931 — Feb. 3, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Martha Susan "Susie" Nicolosi, 89, of Portage, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1931, in Elwood, IN, to Albert and Katherine Allenback. On April 19, 1952, in Gary, IN, she married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Nicolosi, who preceded her in death.

Susie will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was formerly a member of Ray's Lanes and the A.M. "Young at Heart" Bowling League at Camelot Lanes. Susie was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, spending time at the Portage Bonner Senior Center, and with her Bunco Club. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events, reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. It was a family tradition that she made her homemade ravioli at Christmas, which she taught her children and grandchildren to make to continue the tradition.