Martha Susan 'Susie' Nicolosi
August 19, 1931 — Feb. 3, 2021
PORTAGE, IN — Martha Susan "Susie" Nicolosi, 89, of Portage, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on August 19, 1931, in Elwood, IN, to Albert and Katherine Allenback. On April 19, 1952, in Gary, IN, she married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Nicolosi, who preceded her in death.
Susie will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren and friends. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was formerly a member of Ray's Lanes and the A.M. "Young at Heart" Bowling League at Camelot Lanes. Susie was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, spending time at the Portage Bonner Senior Center, and with her Bunco Club. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events, reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. It was a family tradition that she made her homemade ravioli at Christmas, which she taught her children and grandchildren to make to continue the tradition.
Susie is survived by three daughters, Roxanne Dedrick, of Portage, Pamela Nicolosi, of Portage and Karen (Randall) Byrne, of Katy, TX; son, Paul (Miriam) Nicolosi II; three granddaughters, Carrie (Brad) Martin, Corrine (Brian) Vasa and Katherine Byrne; two grandsons, Paul Nicolosi III and Robert Byrne; great-grandchildren: Madison, Ashlee and Reese Martin, Peyton and Gavin Filan, and Angel and Grace Vasa; grandson-in-law, Mike Filan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Along with her husband, Paul, Susie is also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Phyllis (Jessie) Smith and Iona (Virgil) Goin; and granddaughter, Tiffani Filan.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Susie will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 North, Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Father Doug Mayer officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.