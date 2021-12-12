Feb. 18, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Martha Toth, was reunited with her heavenly family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the age of 88. Born February 18, 1933 in Hammond, IN, to Steve and Elizabeth Toth, Martha spent most of her life in Hammond and graduated from Hammond High. She loved flowers of all kinds, graduating from the American Floral Art School in Chicago, and became a talented floral designer, working at a number of area florists before her retirement. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Hammond and member of The Altar and Rosary Society.

Martha loved people and had a fantastic memory. She could remember details of people, events, and places from years past and mostly forgotten by others. Martha is survived by her great-nieces: Shannon and Taylor Behary and by great-nephew Sean Behary.

Preceded in death by her parents; her sister Liz (Steve) Behary; nephews: Thomas and Timothy; niece Michele; and many good friends, especially life-long friend Martha and later friends: Andy and Ruth.

Cremation entrusted to BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME. Memorial Mass to be celebrated from St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN, on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to St. Joseph's Church in Hammond.