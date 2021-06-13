ST. JOHN, IN - Marthe Hawkins, age 95. Late of St. John, Indiana. Passed away June 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Daniel (Cyndi) Hawkins, Andre (Jennifer) Hawkins, Marcel Hawkins, Jacques (Melissa) Hawkins, and Chris Whitaker. Cherished grandmother of Steven, Carynne, Nathan, Gabriel, and Lucy.

Marthe loved crossword puzzles, wine, and knitting scarfs, mittens, and hats for churches and hospitals.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN), St. John. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.