April 8, 1968 - March 31, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Martin A. "Marty" Kovalan, 52, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born April 8, 1968 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Janet (McDonald) Kovalan. He was a graduate of Chesterton High School and University of Dayton.
Marty is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jeanna (Williams) Kovalan; three children: Margaret (Maggie), Sophie, and Matthew; his parents, John and Janet Kovalan; two brothers: John (Lisa) Kovalan and Patrick Kovalan (Jen); sister, Amy Kovalan (Edward Kerros); and several nieces and nephews.
Marty was a devoted husband, son, and father. His children were his pride and joy. Marty never met a stranger, he was a friend to everyone. He was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for his family. He was an avid Indy 500 fan and was proud to be a University of Dayton alumnus where he made friends who became family.
Marty was employed by IU for over 30 years as a grant manager and counted his co-workers among his dearest of friends. He was a member of St. Pius X Church in Indianapolis.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.
There will be a prayer service following the visitation at 7 PM, also at Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel. The prayer service will be livestreamed and there will be a link available at www.leppertmotuary.com.
Masks are required to enter the funeral home and social distancing will be enforced.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton, IN 46304. Due to COVID-19, attendance limitations, the Mass will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty's memory may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 3001 E. 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 (http://www.svdpindy.org/i-want-to-help/#donate-money), or to the Share Foundation with the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 (In Loving Memory | The SHARE Foundation).
