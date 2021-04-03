April 8, 1968 - March 31, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Martin A. "Marty" Kovalan, 52, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born April 8, 1968 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Janet (McDonald) Kovalan. He was a graduate of Chesterton High School and University of Dayton.

Marty is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jeanna (Williams) Kovalan; three children: Margaret (Maggie), Sophie, and Matthew; his parents, John and Janet Kovalan; two brothers: John (Lisa) Kovalan and Patrick Kovalan (Jen); sister, Amy Kovalan (Edward Kerros); and several nieces and nephews.

Marty was a devoted husband, son, and father. His children were his pride and joy. Marty never met a stranger, he was a friend to everyone. He was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for his family. He was an avid Indy 500 fan and was proud to be a University of Dayton alumnus where he made friends who became family.

Marty was employed by IU for over 30 years as a grant manager and counted his co-workers among his dearest of friends. He was a member of St. Pius X Church in Indianapolis.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.