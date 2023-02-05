SCHERERVILLE - Martin H. Kinney, age 94, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2023. He was a leap-year baby, born on February 29, 1928, in Goshen, Indiana, to Martin H. and Mary Hazel (Ziegler) Kinney. After graduating from Goshen High School in 1946, he attended Goshen College for two years and then enlisted in the US Army, serving in Germany during the reconstruction period. He received both his Bachelor's Degree and Law Degree from Indiana University, where he met his wife of 64 years, Angeline. While at IU, he competed in the very first Little 500 bike race. Martin began his legal career as an Assistant United States Attorney, and later joined the law firm of his father-in-law, Louis H. George, where he practiced for many years before establishing his own law practice in Merrillville. During this time, he also served on the Merrillville Conservancy District as well as the Crown Point Library board. Martin was an elder for several years at the First Presbyterian Church in Crown Point. His love of nature began during his time spent on the Elkhart River as a child, kayaking, ice fishing, skating and swimming. Martin loved reading and gardening and was an avid golfer. He was a long-time member of Youche Country Club. During his later years, he enjoyed drying and arranging flowers and was an ardent IU sports (particularly basketball) fan. His family will miss his witty sense of humor and hearing him sing his favorite catchy tunes.