Jan. 7, 1971 - Sep. 22, 2022

FT. MYERS, FL - Martin I. Karr passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2022 at the age of 51.

He is survived by sons: Adam and Owen; mother Mary; brother and sisters: Greg (Cindy), Gretchen, Gail (Mark), Georgia (David), Gina (Greg), Debbie (George); and partner Keith. He is also survived by Aunts; Kathy and Helen; Uncle Chris; cousins: Jennifer (Trip), Angelo (Tina), Louis and Jon; Godmother Elaine; ex-wife Amy; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Gracie. He is preceded in death by; father Richard; Aunt JoAnn; and Uncles: Jerry and Nick.

Marty grew up in Dyer, IN and graduated from Lake Central High School (class of 1989) and Wyoming Technical Institute. In 2016 he moved to Florida to enjoy the warmer climate.

Marty loved cars, motorcycles, and boats, a passion he passed on to both of his boys. Marty also loved golfing and family gatherings where he would pull out old photo and record albums to reminisce and we'd all have a good laugh.

Marty was loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of life is planned for March of 2023.