HOBART, IN — Martin J. Ruzbasan, 86, of Hobart, passed away April 25, 2021. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus, joining at the age of 18. After retirement from Business Machine Center, he sold insurance for the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Hobart and printed the church paper and volunteering for the fish fry and church carnival. Marty served with the National Guard for four years. He also volunteered at the Hobart Food Pantry and liked to go to casinos, fishing, bowling and was an avid golfer. Marty will be deeply missed.