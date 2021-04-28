Martin J. Ruzbasan
HOBART, IN — Martin J. Ruzbasan, 86, of Hobart, passed away April 25, 2021. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus, joining at the age of 18. After retirement from Business Machine Center, he sold insurance for the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Hobart and printed the church paper and volunteering for the fish fry and church carnival. Marty served with the National Guard for four years. He also volunteered at the Hobart Food Pantry and liked to go to casinos, fishing, bowling and was an avid golfer. Marty will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine; son Robert. Marty was a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his six children: Char (Jerry) Rhodes, Barb (Stan) Lynn, Patty (Mike) Caldwell, Kathy (Paul) Piasecki, Marty (Rhonda) Ruzbasan, Bill Ruzbasan; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren.
Visitation for Marty will be Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 2:00-7:00 p.m., with a Knights of Columbus service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at BURNS (HOBART) and then proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart for the Mass, Fr. Dominic Bertino presiding and Fr. Benjamin Ross concelebrating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.