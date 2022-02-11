VALPARAISO, IN - Martin J. Smith, age 66 of Valparaiso, passed away February 3, 2022. Marty had a wonderful childhood growing up in Gary. He graduated from Merrillville High School, class of 1973. Marty attended Lincoln Tech to become a talented mechanic where he worked in the loco shop at the Burns Harbor plat for 45 years, retiring in 2020. Marty was a loving husband of 36 years to the love of his life, Monica until she passed in 2013. He was an amazing father and a great friend to many.