VALPARAISO, IN - Martin J. Smith, age 66 of Valparaiso, passed away February 3, 2022. Marty had a wonderful childhood growing up in Gary. He graduated from Merrillville High School, class of 1973. Marty attended Lincoln Tech to become a talented mechanic where he worked in the loco shop at the Burns Harbor plat for 45 years, retiring in 2020. Marty was a loving husband of 36 years to the love of his life, Monica until she passed in 2013. He was an amazing father and a great friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Monica; parents: Dan & Loretta.
Marty is survived by his son, Marc; and girlfriend, Karen; brother, Paul (Pam); his best friend, Dave; many other Smith family members, and Brewer family members on Monica's side. A memorial Service on February 19, 2022 at Gino's Banquet "Ambassador", 1967 E. 37th Ave, Hobart, IN starts at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Marc msmith2383@gmail.com for info. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com