HIGHLAND, IN - Martin Jaranowski Jr., age 73, of Highland, IN passed away April 15, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline (nee Serocinski); cherished children: Martin (Maureen) and Nicole; adored grandchildren: Madison S. and Isabell M; siblings: Patricia (Ron), Evelyn, Kathy (Tony), Jacques (Rita), James (Dawn), Debbie and Missy; stepmother Joanna; numerous nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Martin Sr. and Jeanine; brother Edward and sister Mireille Roberts.

Martin honorably served in the United States Army and was a proud Union Steward of Local 786. He wrote "Outdoors With Marty J." for the Hammond Times and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.