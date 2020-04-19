Martin Jaranowski, Jr.
HIGHLAND, IN - Martin Jaranowski Jr., age 73, of Highland, IN passed away April 15, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline (nee Serocinski); cherished children: Martin (Maureen) and Nicole; adored grandchildren: Madison S. and Isabell M; siblings: Patricia (Ron), Evelyn, Kathy (Tony), Jacques (Rita), James (Dawn), Debbie and Missy; stepmother Joanna; numerous nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Martin Sr. and Jeanine; brother Edward and sister Mireille Roberts.
Martin honorably served in the United States Army and was a proud Union Steward of Local 786. He wrote "Outdoors With Marty J." for the Hammond Times and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.
