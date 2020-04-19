× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Martin Jaranowski, Jr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Martin Jaranowski Jr., age 73, of Highland, IN passed away April 15, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline (nee Serocinski); cherished children: Martin (Maureen) and Nicole; adored grandchildren: Madison S. and Isabell M; siblings: Patricia (Ron), Evelyn, Kathy (Tony), Jacques (Rita), James (Dawn), Debbie and Missy; stepmother Joanna; numerous nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his parents Martin Sr. and Jeanine; brother Edward and sister Mireille Roberts.

Martin honorably served in the United States Army and was a proud Union Steward of Local 786. He wrote "Outdoors With Marty J." for the Hammond Times and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.