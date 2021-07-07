Martin "Marty" Manich

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Martin "Marty" Manich, age 93 of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. He is survived by his children: Cecilia (late Robert) Gasiecki, Martin Manich, Helen Ann Manich, Judith Maniatis, Anthony (Sheri) Manich and Richard (Vicki) Manich; grandson, LT Jacob Anthony (Amanda) Manich USN Navy Aviator; and sisters-in-law, Milie Benacka and the late Mary and Steven Kuric. He was preceded by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen; son, John Richard; and parents by Steven and Magda Manich.

Marty grew up in Whiting and learned to fish off of Whiting Pier. He was a handsome life guard when he met his wife, Helen on Whiting Beach. Marty became a Boilermaker and earned a chemical engineering degree at Purdue. After service in the Army at Fort Detrick, MD Marty and Helen moved back to East Chicago. Marty started at Sears and went on to build the tire business at Sears, bringing innovation and safety to customers.

Besides loving Helen for 67 years, Marty loved fishing, particularly with his sons, nephew and friends. The late June fishing trip to the English River System in Canada for 40 years was heaven on earth for Marty.