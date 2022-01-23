MUNSTER, IN - Martin "Marty" Nemeth, 77 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at home with his wife and daughter by his side, following a years' battle with illnesses. Marty was born to Martin and Jean Nemeth in Hessville, IN and had 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Martin served in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as a radio repairman for forward missions. Returning home, he became

owner/mechanic for Nemeth/Novelli top fuel dragster, competing nationally. Marty was employed first at Republic Steel, then LTV Steel. He married Bernadine Kelly on July 15, 1978 in Highland and they had 43 wonderful years. They were the proud parents of Deanna and Christopher.

Marty retired after 37 years. In 2000, they moved to Fort Collins, CO for 10 years, before returning back to the region to live in Munster. He was a person who could do almost anything, from construction, carpentry, electrical, plumbing as well as maintaining the family vehicles. Besides enjoying fishing, boating and sailing, travel had its draw, visiting almost all 48 states as well as 9 countries in Europe.