MUNSTER, IN - Martin "Marty" Nemeth, 77 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at home with his wife and daughter by his side, following a years' battle with illnesses. Marty was born to Martin and Jean Nemeth in Hessville, IN and had 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Martin served in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as a radio repairman for forward missions. Returning home, he became
owner/mechanic for Nemeth/Novelli top fuel dragster, competing nationally. Marty was employed first at Republic Steel, then LTV Steel. He married Bernadine Kelly on July 15, 1978 in Highland and they had 43 wonderful years. They were the proud parents of Deanna and Christopher.
Marty retired after 37 years. In 2000, they moved to Fort Collins, CO for 10 years, before returning back to the region to live in Munster. He was a person who could do almost anything, from construction, carpentry, electrical, plumbing as well as maintaining the family vehicles. Besides enjoying fishing, boating and sailing, travel had its draw, visiting almost all 48 states as well as 9 countries in Europe.
Marty is survived by his wife, Bernadine; daughter, Deanna Garza; and son, Christopher Nemeth; Also, sisters: Joyce (late Jerry) Scherer, Kathi (David) Trotman, Jackie (Rick) Dawson; brothers, Karl (Susan) Nemeth and Jimmy Nemeth; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Jean Nemeth; sisters: Diane (Ray) Pisowicz, and Alice (Harold) Ware. Marty attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help school and church. He currently was a member of St. Thomas More Church.
A Mass of Christen Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. with Fr. Michael Yadron officiating. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, January 24, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 3:30 PM and on Tuesday from 9:30-10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area or to St. Thomas More School, would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net