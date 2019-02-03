CALUMET CITY, IL - Martin 'Marty' Noy, 61, of Calumet City, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Marty was the beloved husband of Mary, father of Christopher (Rebecca), grandfather to Logan and Lorelai, who were the light of his life, brother to Debbie (Gil) Gamblin, David (Lori) Noy and Marcia (late Dave) Hughes, loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Hazel Noy and beloved uncle Harold Maier.
Marty was employed at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond in the Engineering Department and thoroughly enjoyed this work. He was the previous owner of Mr. Tire in Calumet City for 20 years and Ciastko Brothers Auto before that. He was a member of the American Legion Post 330. Marty took great pride in his family and his skills. He could fix anything and 'the whole shot'.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marty's name can be made to Hospice of the Calumet.