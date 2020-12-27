HAMMOND, IN - Martin Robert "Bob" Bardoczi, Sr., age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He is survived by three children: Martin "Bob" (Dennette) Bardoczi, Jr., Margaret (Joseph) Einsele, Anna (Bill) Vanover; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Frank (late Audrey) Bardoczi; two sisters-in-law: Dorothy Bardoczi and Joni Kasper; brother-in-law, Dennis (Debbie) Szmutko; numerous nieces, nephews, friends; and his precious "baby", devoted companion; "Maggie" Preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Lee Bardoczi (nee Szmutko); parents, Stephen and Elizabeth Bardoczi; three brothers Stephen, Joseph and Emery; sister, Anne Tonkovich.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Avenue with father Charles Mosley, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church on Tuesday. Facemask and social distancing guidelines will be required.