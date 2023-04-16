At age 95, Marty had seen and done things we could never imagine. At 14 he stowed onto an open train car, leaving his idyllic village of Boian, Transylvania, Romania, to avoid being drafted by Nazi-allied forces. For four years he survived on wits, ingenuity, and luck. He made it through the perils of WWII and landed in eastern France, working for the U.S. Army as a translator and mechanic, skills he acquired during his journey. He met the love of his life in France, stepping up to a license bureau window and into the life of the beautiful clerk who helped him that day. Married in Bar-le-Duc, France, they began their life together by risking everything on a boat ride across the Atlantic.