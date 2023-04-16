After a courageous fight, Martin gently slipped from the loving arms of his wife, Jacqueline, and family at his bedside.
At age 95, Marty had seen and done things we could never imagine. At 14 he stowed onto an open train car, leaving his idyllic village of Boian, Transylvania, Romania, to avoid being drafted by Nazi-allied forces. For four years he survived on wits, ingenuity, and luck. He made it through the perils of WWII and landed in eastern France, working for the U.S. Army as a translator and mechanic, skills he acquired during his journey. He met the love of his life in France, stepping up to a license bureau window and into the life of the beautiful clerk who helped him that day. Married in Bar-le-Duc, France, they began their life together by risking everything on a boat ride across the Atlantic.
Marty provided for his family as a mechanic, opening a car repair business in Merrillville, and then as a bus mechanic for Merrillville and Portage Schools. He then worked 16 years at Whiting Amoco-BP as a truck garage supervisor.
Martin leaves behind his cherished wife, Jacqueline Smith; loving daughters: Rosemary Kusmiz-Brunette and Jackie (Cory, like a son to Marty) Webster; and a legacy of love and hope through his grandchildren: Michelle Pappas, Cortney Gulleson, Nathan (Jessica) Kusmiz, Molly Kusmiz, Noelle (Aaron) Webster-Milam, and Alexandra (Chris) Mislan; and great-grandchildren: Zeke Mislan, Graysen Milam, Samantha Mislan, and Summer Roselynn Kusmiz arriving in August. He is preceded in death by father, Thomas Schmidt; mother, Susanna (Klein) Schmidt; and great-grandchildren in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A memorial visitation will take place at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on April 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life ceremony at 3:00 p.m. Chaplain Ben Polhemus officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com