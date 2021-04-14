Marvin Carlson

Dec. 14, 1933 — April 13, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Marvin Carlson, 87, of Munster, passed away April 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Suzette, Judi (Ifta) and David; grandchildren: Rhiannon (Josh), Lacey (Kyle), Madeliene (David), Sabrina, Joshua and and Savanah; and great-granddaughter, Eliza.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN, 46322, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately at 12:00 p.m. the Rev. Benjamin Kappers officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to First Church PCA in Lansing, IL.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIOE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.