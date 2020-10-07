NIXA, MO — Marvin E. Andrews, 76, of Nixa, MO, formerly of Lake Station, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, just one day short of his 77th birthday.

Marvin was born on September 22, 1943 in Gary, IN; the son of Perry and Helen (Ginder) Andrews. He served proudly in the US Navy from 1964-1970 and retired from Midwest Steel in Portage, IN in 2001 after 40 years of service.

Marvin enjoyed fishing and poker with his siblings, children, nieces, and nephews and was almost never seen without his trademark baseball cap on his head. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan. While living in Indiana, he was on the board for Dollars for Scholars for the Lake Station Community Schools and served as chapter president for Parents Without Partners (PWP) of Porter County.