Marvin E. Zander

THORNTON, IL - Marvin E. Zander, age 81 of Thornton, IL went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 10, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Zander; brother, Edward Zander; nephews: Todd (Kara) Zander and Greg (Leslie) Zander; great-nieces: Grace and Lillian; and great-nephew, Lucas. Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori; and sister-in-law, Arlene Zander.

Marvin was the custodian for Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansing. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and enjoyed bowling. He was a longtime member and secretary of the first Lutheran DART League. He volunteered for the Thornton Fire Department and was the Nozzle man for water-ball. He was also a crossing guard for Wolcott School in Thornton.

All services for Marvin are private. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL has been entrusted with Marvin's arrangements and condolences may be left at www.schroederlauer.com.