April 4, 1947 - Jan. 19, 2023

LAKELAND, FL - Marvin Eugene Crowe, age 75, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born on April 4, 1947 in Watseka, IL to Earl and Marjorie (Jones) Crowe.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 10 years, Joyce (Burt) Crowe; daughters: Amy (Brian) Boedeker, Stephanie (Donnie) Rheinlanender, Caryn Crowe; son, Randy (Chelsea) Crowe; sisters: Joyce Harder, Diane Brown; brother-in-law, Billy (Darlene) Burt; six grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marjorie Crowe; and brother, Jerry Crowe.

Marvin served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1972. During which time he earned to rank of E4 and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Marvin loved to travel, take Joyce shopping, and being with his friends and entertaining. He was on the Board of Directors for his community HOA in Florida. Marvin spent many mornings with his News and Views group. He was an avid golfer and worked for many years at Forest Park Golf Course. Marvin had a very big sweet tooth and loved his chocolate. He never knew a stranger and adored his friends and family. Marvin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with burial to follow at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvin's honor may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.