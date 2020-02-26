Marvin H. Mossell

Marvin H. Mossell

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marvin H. Mossell, age 85, of Cedar Lake, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen Mossell, nee Hillegonds. Devoted father of Tamie (Terry) Kuiper, Denise (John) Eenigenburg, Rick (Melissa) Mossell. Proud grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of 23. Dear brother of the late Carol (Jack) (late Jim Porter) Elzinga and late Joan (late Peter) Mollema. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Caroline Mossell.

Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, 909 E. Greenwood Ave., Crown Point, IN with Rev. Jim Hollendoner and Rev. John Aukema officiating. Burial will be prior to the funeral service at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Marvin was a United States Army Veteran. He was a retired draftsman at Combustion Engineering after 47 years of service. Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Point Christian School or Illiana Christian High School.

For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts