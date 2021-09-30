LANSING, IL — Marvin J. Rispens age 93 of Lansing, Illinois went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 27, 2021. He is survived by his loving children: Mark (Cindy) Rispens of Door County, Wisconsin, Howard (Kim) Rispens of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Ross (Sue) Rispens of St. John, Indiana and Carla Rispens of Lansing, Illinois. Loving grandfather of ten and great grandfather of twenty-four. Also survived are many loving nieces and nephews. Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife Frieda, loving parents Martin and Jennie Rispens, and sister Clara.

Services for Marvin will be private. Marvin will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois. Marvin was the owner of Rispens Seeds, Inc., located in Lansing, IL for many years, he was a long time Lansing resident and life long member of First Church "PCA" located in Lansing, IL. Marvin was loved by many and he will be truly missed. Memorial donations may be made in Marvin's name to Lansing Christian School. www.schroederlauer.com