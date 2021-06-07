Marvin M. Lamar, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - Marvin M. Lamar, "Junior", age 65, of Lowell, passed away suddenly at home June 5, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life, Shawna, his wife of 44 years; his sons: Justin Lamar and Jarid (Danielle) Lamar and Chris Hicks; daughter, Jasalin (Chad) Fredericksen; grandchildren: Eli and Lucy Lamar; mother, Irene Lamar; sister, Milissa Williams; brothers-in-law, Kevin Corie and Jim Barnard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Missouri and Northwest Indiana. Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, Sr. and brother, Gary Sr.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10 am at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Jack Virgin, officiating. Interment will follow immediately at West Creek Cemetery in Lowell.

Marvin was a loving and hard-working son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a proudly retired Pipe Fitter of Local 597 of Chicago. Marvin never met a stranger. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.