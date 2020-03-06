DYER, IN - Marvin M. Minard M.M.M., 83 years old, a devoted Christian, went home to be with Jesus on March 3, 2020. He was a resident of Dyer (formerly Hammond) Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Frances (Lucente) Minard. Proud of his children: Deborah (Larry) Kristoff, Walter (Wendy) Minard, Dennis (Betty) Minard, Brian (JoAnn) Minard, Pam Dingman, Michael (Diana) Dingman, Richard (Bernadette) Dingman, 24 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; siblings: Selma (late George) White, Charles (late Theresa) Minard, David Minard, Gloria (Richard) Amundrud; sisters-in-law: Allene Minard, Louisa (Harry) Baran, Jean (Robert) Lucente; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Daisy (Taylor-Graham) Minard; brothers: Tom (late Marie) Minard, Ronald Minard.