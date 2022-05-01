Feb. 6, 1942 - April 3, 2022

CROWN POINT - Marvin "The Barber" McConnell, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie McConnell (nee Moore); sons: Keith (Carol) McConnell, Kurt (Sheri) McConnell; six grandchildren: Luke, Abby, and Maddie (George Connor), Matt, Emmie, MaryClare; brother: Warren (Wanda) McConnell; and sister, Donna Weddell.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Lois McConnell; and granddaughter, Hannah.

Marv attended Griffith High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1960. He was a devout member of Suncrest Christian Church where he participated in the men's fraternity as well. He was the owner and operator of Marv's Barber Shop for over 50 years. Marv enjoyed golfing, skiing, and gardening. He especially loved dogs and attending all of his grandchildren's activities. Marv will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, DIRECTLY at Suncrest Christian Church, 10009 Parrish Ave, St John, IN 46373.

