HESSVILLE, IN - Mary A. Catania, age 94 of Hessville, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She is survived by her children, Vincent (Debbie) Catania, Debbie (Bob) Besch, Diane (Mark) Rex, Michael (Kathy) Catania, Jackie (Brad) Bobowski and Ron (Sharron) Catania; twenty grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren; sister, Theresa Wickers; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Catania; siblings, Carmen, Frances and Tony; and great grandson, Marky Rex.

Private Funeral Services were held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7140 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Mosley. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.

Mary dedicated her life to the well-being of her family. She was a long-time parishioner of O.L.P.H. and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Porter County Special Olympics and Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net