WHITING, IN - Mary A. Gabor (nee Pazdur) age 100 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Gabor who passed away March 9, 1990; loving mother of Jack (Susan) Gabor; cherished sister of Anne (late Gerald) Barenie and Rose (late William) Adams and the late John Pazdur, Sophie "Sue" Pazdur, Stella Vadas and Theresa Kaszuba; dear sister-in-law of Marcia (late Joseph) Gabor; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted nurse, Mike and dear caregivers, Lucy and Dawn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.; (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Gabor was born on March 19, 1921 in Whiting, IN, to Joseph and Anna (Kuchnia) Pazdur and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the former St. Adalbert Rosary Society and the St. Hedwig Lodge, Group 37 of the Polish Women's Alliance. Mary was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed crocheting. She loved to watch classic television (especially I Love Lucy) along with cooking shows and Indiana and Duke basketball. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Adalbert Church, c/o 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.