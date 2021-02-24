Mary A. Gaynor (nee Richwine)

GRIFFITH, IN — Mary A. Gaynor (nee Richwine), 92, of Griffith, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Loving mother of Cheryl (Gregory) Marren and Linda (Mark) Redar; caring mother-in-law of Carmella Gaynor; cherished grandmother of David (Susie) Marren, Cindy Marren, Michael Marren, Cristin (Marc) Zilz, Jennifer (Steve) Young, Lisa (Joshua) Robertson, Glenda (Kevin) Robicheau and Dustin (Emily) Gaynor; proud great-grandmother of Tommy, Blake and Jack Marren, Harrison and Benjamin Zilz, Collin and Camryn Young, Aubree, Avery and Taylor Robertson; fond sister of Richard (Janice) Richwine. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle Thomas Gaynor Jr.; son, Dennis Gaynor; parents, Watson and Muriel Richwine; and siblings: Wallace and Ronald Richwine, Betty Fisher and June Curtis.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family and home. She always helped everyone through her work as a telephone operator and working at Ribordy Drugs Pharmacy and Holiday Inn, all while being a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her great lasagna.