Mary A. Gaynor (nee Richwine)
GRIFFITH, IN — Mary A. Gaynor (nee Richwine), 92, of Griffith, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Loving mother of Cheryl (Gregory) Marren and Linda (Mark) Redar; caring mother-in-law of Carmella Gaynor; cherished grandmother of David (Susie) Marren, Cindy Marren, Michael Marren, Cristin (Marc) Zilz, Jennifer (Steve) Young, Lisa (Joshua) Robertson, Glenda (Kevin) Robicheau and Dustin (Emily) Gaynor; proud great-grandmother of Tommy, Blake and Jack Marren, Harrison and Benjamin Zilz, Collin and Camryn Young, Aubree, Avery and Taylor Robertson; fond sister of Richard (Janice) Richwine. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle Thomas Gaynor Jr.; son, Dennis Gaynor; parents, Watson and Muriel Richwine; and siblings: Wallace and Ronald Richwine, Betty Fisher and June Curtis.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family and home. She always helped everyone through her work as a telephone operator and working at Ribordy Drugs Pharmacy and Holiday Inn, all while being a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her great lasagna.
Mary was born in Florida and came to Indiana when her family moved north, where she grew up in Huntington, IN. Later, she married and moved to Griffith, IN. Mary was always one who dressed up and loved her daily coffee. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net