GRIFFITH, IN - Mary A. Kras age 85 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Joseph; daughter Nancy (Jay) Werkowski; grandchildren Kali (Craig) Zaremba, Jeremy (Jose' Rios) Kras, Matthew (Cristina) Kras, Nicole Kras, James Kras, Joseph Sharp, and Jeremy Dunning; several great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Diana Kras.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Mary Warot; sons Joseph and James; and sister Virginia Kras.

Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will take place in the Spring at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Mary enjoyed oil painting. She would exhibit and sell her landscape pictures at local art and craft shows. Mary was an avid reader and loved her cats dearly.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.