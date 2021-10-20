 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary A. Leyba

Mary A. Leyba

Mary A. Leyba

Mary A. Leyba

Aug. 9, 1945 — Sept. 22, 2021

ELKHART, IN — Mary A. Leyba, 76, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born in Gary, IN on August 9, 1945, to the late Edmund and Hildred (Smith) Earl.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Josh) Sullivan; grandson, Xavier Sullivan; brother, Robert (Sharon) Earl; sister, Carolyn Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart. Mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend with an hour of visitation prior. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Portage teachers rally for new contract

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts