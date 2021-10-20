Mary A. Leyba
Aug. 9, 1945 — Sept. 22, 2021
ELKHART, IN — Mary A. Leyba, 76, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born in Gary, IN on August 9, 1945, to the late Edmund and Hildred (Smith) Earl.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Josh) Sullivan; grandson, Xavier Sullivan; brother, Robert (Sharon) Earl; sister, Carolyn Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart. Mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend with an hour of visitation prior. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN at a later date.