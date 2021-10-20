ELKHART, IN — Mary A. Leyba, 76, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born in Gary, IN on August 9, 1945, to the late Edmund and Hildred (Smith) Earl.

Cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart. Mass will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in South Bend with an hour of visitation prior. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN at a later date.